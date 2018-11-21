'Hey, Handsome': Priyanka Chopra Leaves A Comment On Nick Jonas' Post

Priyanka and Nick, just like this forever (courtesy AFP)

We got another glimpse of flirting-shirting between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on social media. All it needed was for the 25-year-old singer to share a casual selfie of his on Instagram. While Nick captioned his photo "Oh, hey", Priyanka was quick to respond with a "Hey, handsome". So cute, ya! Apart from Priyanka, the actress' mother Madhu Chopra also left a comment on Nick Jonas' selfie: "Super cool!" she wrote. Nick, however, added a different caption to the same photo on his Instagram story. "Winter is coming," he wrote. Whether Nick meant it that way or not but his caption is a pleasant reminder that Game Of Thrones' final season will release in April next year.

Both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have a special connection to Game Of Thrones after all. Nick Jonas' brother Joe Jonas is engaged to Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the TV series.

Meanwhile, here's what Nick Jonas posted. Don't forget to see Priyanka's comment below!

Priyanka Chopra's comment on Nick Jonas' pic (courtesy Instagram)

Earlier this month, Nick Jonas had left this comment on a photo of Priyanka, which was shared by Parineeti Chopra: "Wow, she's so beautiful. Any chance you could introduce her to me?"

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly looking forward to a December 2 wedding. Priyanka has reportedly zeroed in on Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort and Umaid Bhawan Palace for the wedding festivities. Her sangeet ceremony is reportedly scheduled for November 29 while the mehendi is said to happen on November 30. Apart from a Hindu wedding in Jodhpur, the couple will also reportedly exchange wedding vows in a Christian ceremony where the bride will wear red instead of traditional white.