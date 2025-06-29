Priyanka Chopra Jonas On Shefali Jariwala Death: "So Shook, She Was Too Young"

Actor and model Shefali Jariwala died late Friday. After her postmortem examination was concluded at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Saturday evening, she was brought back to her residence for her last rites, with close family members and friends in attendance.

Several close friends from the industry and other celebrities have reacted to the unfortunate incident. The latest star was Priyanka Chopra Jonas who shared her condolences as she put up an Instagram story.

What's Happening

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram story as she put up a post for Shefali Jariwala who died on Friday, at the age of 42.

Sharing a picture of the actor-model, Priyanka wrote, "So shook. She was too young. Sending condolences to Parag and the family."

Instagram/Priyanka Chopra Jonas

What We Know So Far

Shefali was cremated at the Oshiwara Crematorium on Saturday evening. Parag Tyagi broke down in tears while performing her final rites.

Family members, close friends and several television personalities gathered to pay their respects. Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma, and Rashami Desai were seen at her residence earlier in the day, where her body was kept before being taken for cremation.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan also visited and appeared emotional. Paras Chhabra, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaaz Gill and Vikas Gupta were among others spotted at the residence.

The last update earlier in the day said that the investigation into the sudden death of actor Shefali Jariwala is currently underway, with two teams from the Amboli Police Station handling the case, according to sources close to the actress.

The source told NDTV, "Shefali's post-mortem was conducted at Cooper Hospital. Officials confirmed that the post-mortem was video-recorded."

"The post-mortem report is being prepared by a team of 5 doctors. Its preliminary report is likely to come tomorrow," said Amboli police.

The initial analysis of the case led to suspecting a case of food poisoning.

Police are now looking into all aspects of Shefali's medical history. "Which doctors was Shefali in contact with within the last 8 years, which medicines were prescribed to her, and whether she took some medicines on her own without consulting a doctor? All these aspects are being investigated," the source added.

So far, the police have collected seven CCTV footage samples and recorded the statements of 14 people, including family members, domestic staff and those who interacted with Shefali regularly.

More updates to surface once the preliminary post-mortem report is released.

In A Nutshell

The entertainment industry is in shock after the untimely demise of Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala. Priyanka Chopra Jonas extended her condolences to the grieving family as she put up an Instagram post.