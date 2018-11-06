Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka's Fiance Nick Jonas Wants To Be 'Introduced' To The Girl In This Pic

Parineeti Chopra shared a glimpse of Priyanka's bachelorette (courtesy parineetichopra)

Highlights Parineeti shared a photo from Priyanka's bachelorette Nick Jonas left a comment on Parineeti's photo "Wow, she's so beautiful," he wrote

Parineeti Chopra, who can't wait to steal Nick Jonas' jooti (as is ritual in most Indian weddings), just shared an inside photo from Priyanka Chopra's fun-filled bachelorette party in Amsterdam and guess who could resist but leave a comment on it? It's none other than Priyanka's fiance Nick Jonas and Parineeti's jiju-to-be Nick Jonas. Hinting at Priyanka in the photo, Nick addressed a question toward Parineeti and asked: "Wow, she's so beautiful. Any chance you could introduce her to me?" Well, well, well that's some adorable flirting back there. Meanwhile, Parineeti, who clearly has the joota chhupana ritual on her list of priorities for Priyanka's wedding in mind, hilariously tried to strike a deal.

"She's very hard to get! But I can try for you, if you agree to pay the 5 million dollar shoe hiding fee!" LOL. Here's the photo that started the conversation.

Screenshot of Parineeti Chopra's Instagram (courtesy Instagram)

While Nick Jonas is busy commenting on Parineeti's photo, his mother Denise Jonas is closely tracking Priyanka's bachelorette trip updates on social media. Priyanka recently shared a photo with future sister-in-law Sophie Turner (Joe Jonas' fiancee), in which both of them sport eye masks with 'hungover' written on them, prompting a comment from the mother-in-law. "I know how to fix that, she wrote." Adorable, she is, isn't she?

Screenshot of Priyanaka Chopra's Instagram (courtesy Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's "red, white and the bride" themed bachelorette party squad included Priyanka's work associates Natasha Pal, Chanchal D'Souza and Dana Supnick-Guidoni, her besties Tamanna Dutt and Srishti Bahl Arya, and cousin Parineeti Chopra and also another bride-to-be Isha Ambani. Here's how much fun they had!

Last month wrapped with Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower at the Tiffany store in New York, which Nick Jonas reportedly had shut down to pick out a ring for his bride-to-be. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas officiated their engagement with a roka party in Mumbai in August and are reportedly looking forward to a December wedding in India's Jodhpur.