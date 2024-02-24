Shraddha Kapoor's Rendition Of Viral Trend Is Major LOL. BRB, Still Laughing

Shraddha shared this image. (courtesy: ShraddhaKapoor)

Drop everything and rush straight to Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram timeline. The actress has promised to hit the gym from tomorrow if her fans drop comments under her latest post. Of course, she has tried her hands at the latest trend – “Kal Se Pakka”. The actress has dropped a fun-filled video that captures her foodie shenanigans. From relishing lip-smacking dishes to playing with her furry friends, Shraddha is clearly having a blast. The text, on the clip, read, “Agar aap logon ne is reel pe comment kiya toh kal se main bhi gym shuru kar doongi [If you guys comment on this reel, I will start going to the gym from tomorrow].”

Fans wasted no time and made a bee-line to the comment box. A user joked, “Sab apne post pe Shraddha ka comment chahate the aab shraddha ne sabko khud ke post pe comment karawane ke kaam pe laga diya. [Everyone wants Shraddha Kapoor to comment on their post. The actress assigned this duty to all].”

Referring to Shraddha Kapoor's old post with her favourite dish, a fan wrote, “Hum comment toh kr denge but vada pav khana band nhi kroge aap. [We will comment, but you please don't stop eating vada pav].”

Another added, “Agar Shraddha ne iss comment pe reply kiya toh main bhi kal se roz Gym jaunga. [If Shraddha Kapoor replied to my comment, I will start going to the gym tomorrow].”

A fan said, “Gym mein ek hi gaana bajega - dekho chaand aayaaaaa. [Only one song will be played on loop in the gym… dekho chaand aayaaaaa].” FYI: The user was referring to Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's hit track Yoon Shabnami from the 2007 film Saawariya.

Before this, Shraddha Kapoor shared a cute post and asked fans if she should get married. The actress dropped a series of gorgeous pics of herself, dressed in a blush-pink Anarkali suit. Sharing the pictures, Shraddha wrote, “Acchi lag rahi hun, Shaadi kar lun??? [I am looking good. Shall I get married?]”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Up next, she will be seen in Stree 2.

Apart from this, the actress has an upcoming project that will be based on time travel and mythology.