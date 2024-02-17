In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor's Famjam Moments With Mother Shivangi Kapoor And Brother Siddhanth Kapoor By Her Side

Shraddha Kapoor, Shivangi Kapoor and Siddhanth at the venue.

Shraddha Kapoor, with her mother Shivangi Kapoor and brother Siddhanth Kapoor by her side, attended the classical evening hosted by her aunt Tejaswini Kolhapure on the occasion of her maternal grandfather Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure's birth anniversary. Shraddha's aunt and actor Padmini Kolhapure also marked her presence. Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyank Sharma attended the musical evening as well. The Kolhapure family posed together for the shutterbugs. Shraddha Kapoor looked pretty in a pink anarkali suit. She completed her look with jhumkas and a small bindi. Shraddha's mother Shivangi Kapoor was dressed in a black saree and brother Siddhanth was dressed in a black shirt. Take a look at the pictures from last evening:

Here's a candid moment shared by Shraddha and her mother Shivangi Kapoor.

The Kolhapure sisters Shivangi, Padmini and Tejaswini were all smiles for the camera.

Shraddha Kapoor is always up with her Instagram game. A few days back, she shared a beautiful picture of herself in which she can be seen dressed up in her traditional best. She wrote in the caption, "Acchi lag rahi hun, Shaadi kar lun ??? [I am looking good. Shall I get married?]" The Internet instantly started responding to her post. Shraddha's brother Siddhanth Kapoor was among the first to drop a comment under the post. He said, "Full-time pass is on ha." Actress Nehhaa Malik wrote, "Beauty. Loved it," accompanied by some red heart emojis. Darshan Raval followed suit. Shraddha's aunt Tejaswini Kolhapure Saraswat dropped red heart eye emojis. Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh spoke on everyone's behalf when she said, "Tooooo pretttyyyyyyyyyy." Take a look:

A few months back, Shraddha Kapoor rocked an all-black OOTD. She shared the pictures with a caption: "Hassi hassi mein poora Saturday Insta pe nikal gaya na??? [The entire Saturday went by just laughing and giggling on Instagram, didn't it?]" Take a look:

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Luv Ranjan's film also featured Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.