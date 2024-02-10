Here's How Shraddha Kapoor Is Celebrating Valentine's Week. BRB, Busy Laughing

Image instagrammed by Shraddha Kapoor. (courtesy: ShraddhaKapoor)

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Shraddha Kapoor teased her Instafam and followers with a fun video. In the video, Shraddha can be seen playing with her pet pooch. She can be heard asking for a kiss from her pet. Shraddha also can be heard saying to her viewers, "If you are not getting kisses on command, you are doing something wrong in life." Then her pet can be seen licking her face in the video. Shraddha wrote in the caption, "Aaj kaunsa Day mana rahe hain Nibba-Nibbi? (What day the beginners are celebrating today?") Shraddha's post drew comments from the users as well. A user wrote, "Good question with good words." Another user wrote, "Shyloh is the cutest!" Another user commented, "Let's ditch chocolates and have laddoos. Are you up for it, Shraddha?" Take a look:

Shraddha Kapoor is always up with her Instagram game. A few days back, she shared a beautiful picture of herself in which she can be seen dressed up in her traditional best. She wrote in the caption, "Acchi lag rahi hun, Shaadi kar lun ??? [I am looking good. Shall I get married?]" The Internet instantly started responding to her post. Shraddha's brother Siddhanth Kapoor was among the first to drop a comment under the post. He said, "Full-time pass is on ha." Actress Nehhaa Malik wrote, "Beauty. Loved it," accompanied by some red heart emojis. Darshan Raval followed suit. Shraddha's aunt Tejaswini Kolhapure Saraswat dropped red heart eye emojis. Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh spoke on everyone's behalf when she said, "Tooooo pretttyyyyyyyyyy." Take a look:

A few months back, Shraddha Kapoor rocked an all-black OOTD. She shared the pictures with a caption: "Hassi hassi mein poora Saturday Insta pe nikal gaya na??? [The entire Saturday went by just laughing and giggling on Instagram, didn't it?]" Take a look:

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Luv Ranjan's film also featured Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.