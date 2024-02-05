Shraddha Kapoor Asked If She Should Get Married In Viral Post. The Comments Exploded

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: SraddhaKapoor)

Drop everything and rush straight to Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram timeline. The actress has shared a series of gorgeous pictures of herself. Don't know about you, but we just can't take our eyes off her. In the pictures, Shraddha is seen wearing a pastel anarkali kurta paired with statement chandbalis. Well, it is the caption that needs your attention. She wrote, “Acchi lag rahi hun, Shaadi kar lun ??? [I am looking good. Shall I get married?]” In the comments section, the actress has dropped a set of goofy emojis. Shraddha's brother Siddhanth Kapoor was among the first to drop a comment under the post. He said, “Full-time pass is on ha.” Actress Nehhaa Malik wrote, “Beauty. Loved it,” accompanied by some red heart emojis. Darshan Raval followed suit. Shraddha's aunt Tejaswini Kolhapure Saraswat dropped red heart eye emojis. Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh spoke on everyone's behalf when she said, “Tooooo pretttyyyyyyyyyy.”

Wait, there is more. Shraddha Kapoor has also shared a picture on Instagram, Stories from the same photoshoot. Along with the photo, she asked, “Isko DP [Display picture] bana dun? [Should I make this one my DP?].”

Shraddha Kapoor loves to share glimpses from her daily life on Instagram. A few weeks ago, she shared another set of photos in a lime green creation. Yellow flowers in her bun and traditional Maharashtrian jewellery added an extra ethnic touch to her look. While sharing the pictures, the actress asked her followers, “Batao kya dekh rahi hoon??? [Guess what am I looking at?]”

Before that, Shraddha Kapoor carried a casual and cool look in a printed shirt and denim. Not one to shy away from entertaining her fans with humorous questions, the actor playfully asked, “Phirse barbaad kar diya long weekend??? [Wasted the long weekend again?]”

Not too long ago, Shraddha Kapoor rocked an all-black OOTD. She shared the snaps with an oh-so-relatable caption: “Hassi hassi mein poora Saturday Insta pe nikal gaya na??? [The entire Saturday went by just laughing and giggling on Instagram, didn't it?]”

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Luv Ranjan's film also featured Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.