Hrithik Roshan's Epic Reply To Shraddha Kapoor's 'Need Dhoop Like Jaadoo' Post

Every time Shraddha Kapoor shares a selfie, it screams skin care goals. Her latest Instagram entry was no different, but it came with a “Jadoo” twist. The actress has dropped a series of sun-kissed pictures. Here, Shraddha is seen basking in the Sun. Don't miss the last slide. The view from her window is magical. Sharing the oh-so-amazing photos, Shraddha wrote, “Need dhoop like Jaadoo”. ICYMI: Shraddha was referring to Hrithik Roshan's friend, Jadoo an adorable alien, from the film Koi…Mil Gaya. Oh, and, Shraddha's post was successful in grabbing the attention of on-screen Rohit Mehra. Replying to the post, Hrithik confirmed the arrival of Jaadoo. The actor commented, “He is coming. Will tell him.” To this, Shraddha replied, “Hrithik Roshan, for real??? When…what…where tell tell tell!!!” Did Hrithik just hint at Jaadoo's special appearance in Krrish 4?



Koi…Mil Gaya was helmed by Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan. The film also featured Preity Zinta, and Rekha in prominent roles. This year in August, the makers marked the 20th anniversary of Koi…Mil Gaya by re-releasing it across 30 cities.

It won't be wrong to say that Koi…Mil Gaya, released in 2003, popularised the superhero genre in Bollywood. The film also marked the beginning of Krrish franchise. Back in 2016, Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan announced the fourth instalment of the film. As per reports making rounds, Krrish 4 is in its pre-production.

"When my wife showed me a tweet with Bappa's picture as Krrish, it reaffirmed my belief that Krrish is the original superhero we have. It boosted my confidence and inspired me to make the fourth instalment," Rakesh Roshan said in a statement in 2016.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy also featured Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in prominent roles. Currently, the actress is busy shooting Amar Kaushik's Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi.