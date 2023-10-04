Shraddha Kapoor's LOL Reply To Comment Asking Her When She'll Get Married: 'Padoswali Aunty'

Shraddha shared the image. (Courtesy: ShradhhaKapoor)

Shradhha Kapoor knows how to spin the conversation on the Internet. On Wednesday, the actor shared two pretty pictures of herself. Posing for the camera, Shradhha wrote in the caption, "Big head = Big Brain" and dropped a few emojis along with it. One Instagram user commented on the picture, "Marriage kab karogi? (When will you get married?)" Shraddha tickled the funny bones of her fans and followers and replied to the comment, "Pados wali Aunty real id se aao. (Aunty from neighbourhood pls join from your real ID)" Shraddha's prompt reply won the Internet's heart.

Shraddha Kapoor replied to a couple of other comments too. One user wrote in the comment thread, "Mai chalte chalte gir gaya ji (I slipped while walking)." Shraddha's apt advice was, "chalte chalte Insta mat chalaya karo ji (Don't use Instagram while walking)." One user wrote, "Arey lekin aj to Sunday h hi nhi (It's not Sunday today.)" To this, Shraddha replied, "Ab ho gaya (It's Sunday now)." Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's post here:

Shraddha Kapoor grabbed headlines when she hugged her rumoured ex-boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur at the Ganesh Utsav, hosted by T-Series a few days back. The actors smiled, hugged and exchanged pleasantries. Take a look at the video here:

A few months earlier, Shraddha Kapoor shared her new look with her fans. Saying goodbye to her long tresses, Shraddha Kapoor opted for a cropped look. Sharing two images in which she is dressed in loungewear and chilling indoors with a cup in hand, Shraddha wrote: "Dil chota mat karo, baal karo [ Don't make your heart small, cut your hair short]," with a bunch of funny images.

Take a look at the post here:

Shraddha Kapoor's last release was Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee.