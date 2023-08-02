Hrithik Roshan's Koi...Mil Gaya To Re-Release From August 4 To Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Image shared on Twitter. (Courtesy: Starefare)

Koi…Mil Gaya, starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, will complete its 20 years on August 8. To mark its special occasion, the makers have decided to re-release the Rakesh Roshan film “across 30 cities.” As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Koi…Mil Gaya will hit the theatres from August 4 to August 10 at PVR and INOX cinemas. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Rakesh Roshan - Hrithik Roshan: ‘Koi…Mil Gaya' celebrates 20th anniversary with re-release across 30 cities…On the occasion of 20 years of Koi…Mil Gaya, the much-loved and hugely successful film is set to re-release at PVR and INOX cinemas across 30 cities in India from 4 Aug 2023.”

Taran Adarsh added, “Koi…Mil Gaya continues to be remembered 20 years later due to the entertainment quotient, lilting soundtrack, powerful storytelling, Hrithik Roshan's splendid act and of course, Jaadoo. Directed by Rakesh Roshan with music by Rajesh Roshan, Koi…Mil Gaya stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Rekha.” Jaadoo – an adorable alien — was the name of Hrithik Roshan's friend from outer space.

Fans gave a shout out to the makers of Koi…Mil Gaya.

A user wrote, “Thank you, Rakesh [Roshan] sir. Bachpan ki yaadein tazaa krne ke liye. [Thank you for making us relive our childhood.]”

Another shared a GIF of Jadoo to celebrate the news.

“Pure nostalgia.... childhood memories,” read a comment.

A few wondered if on the 20th anniversary of Koi… Mil Gaya, the makers are planning to make the announcement for Krrish 4. For those who don't know, Koi... Mil Gaya established the base for the Krrish series, all starring Hrithik Roshan. The last instalment, Krrish 3, was released in 2013.

Another comment read, “It was such an entertaining flick. Amazing acting from Hrithik.”

Koi…Mil Gaya also featured Rekha, Johnny Lever, and Rajat Bedi.