Shraddha Kapoor Wished Brother Siddhanth On His Birthday With This Throwback Gem

Image was posted on Instagram. (Courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor had the sweetest wish for his brother Siddhanth Kapoor on his 39th birthday. Keeping up with the throwback Thursday tradition, the Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar star treated her fans today with some throwback gems featuring herself and brother Siddhanth from a still from their mother Shivangi Kolhapure's birthday. The other pictures consisted of close-ups of her brother when he was a child. Sharing the images, Shraddha wrote a funny caption. It read, "On YOUR birthday, I've decided to put a pic of ME being fed cake muaaaaahahahah. And this isn't even a throwback from YOUR bday. It's from Mommy's muaaaahahahaaaaaa. Happy Birthday Bhaiya, I love you."

Take a look at the birthday post here:

A few weeks earlier, Shraddha Kapoor shared her new look with her fans. Saying goodbye to her long tresses, Shraddha Kapoor opted for a short crop look. Sharing two images in which she is dressed in loungewear and chilling indoors with a cup in hand, Shraddha wrote: “Dil chota mat karo, baal karo [ Don't make your heart small, cut your hair short],” with a bunch of funny images.

Fans flooded the comments section with compliments. Some even asked Shraddha Kapoor if she had chopped her hair off for a new project. Monica Chaudhary, who was seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha, commented, “Sundar.” Shraddha reacted with heart emojis.

See Shraddha Kapoor's new look here:

Shraddha Kapoor's last release was Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film was also recently released on the streaming platform Netflix. About the film, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar mocks established notions of dating and romance and examine the consequences of a clash between family and freedom, between a casual fling and lifelong fidelity, between a girl who is done with living under the same roof with her extended brood and a boy for whom filial bonds matter as much as love does.”

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen next in Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee.