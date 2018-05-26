Hey Alia Bhatt, This Deadpool Actor Wants To Make A Film With You Getting Alia Bhatt's dates won't be easy since she is busy with the shooting of Brahmastra, Kalank and Gully Boy

Share EMAIL PRINT Alia Bhatt was last seen in Raazi. (Image courtesy: Instagram) New Delhi: Highlights The Deadpool actor is working on a script with Alia Bhatt in mind Alia Bhatt is busy with Brahmastra, Kalank and Gully Boy Alia Bhatt was last seen Raazi Deadpool actor wants to make a film with Alia Bhatt. No, we aren't talking about Ryan Reynolds but about Karan Soni, who played the role of a taxi driver named Dopinder in the film. The actor recently revealed in an interview that he wishes to make a film with Alia Bhatt in it. He told news agency IANS: "I wrote three parts with her in mind for one part. I wrote the script with her voice in mind. Because when I write I like to think who would be the actor who would play it. And in a dream situation, I would like to have her."



Karan, who is still working on the script, on being asked about the development of the script, said: "I am still trying to get that made. It is taking time but it is definitely on the list. I want to get it made. It is slowly moving forward."



However, getting Raazi actress is currently filming for Brahmastra, which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Kalank. Alia will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which is stated to release next year.



Karan Soni, 29, who was last seen in Kaka Nirvana. He has also been a part of Hollywood films such as Ghostbusters, Supremacy, Unicorn Store, Office Uprising among others. Apart from movies, Karan has worked in many television series. He also featured Amazon Studio's original series Betas. The actor has also featured in many commercials.



Karan Soni will be seen playing the role of an angel in in his next film Miracle Workers. He will also be a part of Corporate Animals, starring Sharon Stone.

(With inputs from IANS)







actor wants to make a film with Alia Bhatt. No, we aren't talking about Ryan Reynolds but about Karan Soni, who played the role of a taxi driver named Dopinder in the film. The actor recently revealed in an interview that he wishes to make a film with Alia Bhatt in it. He told news agency IANS: "I wrote three parts with her in mind for one part. I wrote the script with her voice in mind. Because when I write I like to think who would be the actor who would play it. And in a dream situation, I would like to have her."Karan, who is still working on the script, on being asked about the development of the script, said: "I am still trying to get that made. It is taking time but it is definitely on the list. I want to get it made. It is slowly moving forward."However, getting Alia Bhatt's dates might not be an easy task for Karan Soni as she already has many projects in her kitty. Theactress is currently filming for, which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor . She is also busy with Abhishek Varman's. Alia will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's, which is stated to release next year.Karan Soni, 29, who was last seen in Deadpool 2, made his debut with Yusuf Sumer's 2010 film. He has also been a part of Hollywood films such asamong others. Apart from movies, Karan has worked in many television series. He also featured Amazon Studio's original series. The actor has also featured in many commercials. Karan Soni will be seen playing the role of an angel in in his next film. He will also be a part of, starring Sharon Stone.(With inputs from IANS) NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter