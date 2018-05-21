Deadpool 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ryan Reynolds' Film Earns Over Rs 33 Crore

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2, the much-awaited superhero film, collected over Rs 21 crore in the opening weekend, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. Counting the opening weekend collections and Day 1 earnings, Deadpool 2's (all versions) current total stands at Rs 33.40 crore. News agency IANS reports that Deadpool 2 has crossed the lifetime business of Deadpool (2016). "Deadpool 2 has a Rs 33 crore+ opening weekend, which is a good number. The real test begins from today onwards. Business on weekdays is crucial. Friday 11.25 crore, Saturday 10.65 crore, Sunday 11.50 crore. Total: Rs 33.40 crore. India biz," Mr Adarsh tweeted on Monday.
Highlights
- On Day 1, Deadpool 2 earned Rs 11.25 crore
- Deadpool 2 has crossed the lifetime business of Deadpool
- Ranveer Singh lent his voice for the role of Deadpool in Hindi version
Here's the box office report of Deadpool 2.
#Deadpool2 has a 33 cr+ opening weekend, which is a good number... The real test begins from today onwards... Biz on weekdays is crucial... Fri 11.25 cr, Sat 10.65 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: 33.40 cr NettBOC. India biz... Note: All versions.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2018
"Deadpool 2 has crossed the lifetime collection of Deadpool (Rs 30 crore) over the weekend itself. It should eventually do more than double the previous instalment. The overall dubbed contribution is 49 per cent with Hindi contributing to 41 per cent of weekend collections," read a statement, reports IANS.
In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave Deadpool 2 3.5 stars out of 5. "Ryan Reynolds, who has co-written this film, has embraced the filthy mercenary character with (a frankly alarming amount of) gusto, and made Deadpool irredeemably his own. He has solid screen presence and plays well off other, less bastardly heroes around him, but this self-referential film gives you a whole lot of one man."
Deadpool 2, directed by David Leitch, also stars Josh Brolin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz and TJ Miller.
CommentsRanveer Singh has lent his voice for the role of Deadpool in the Hindi version of the film.
(With IANS inputs)