Deadpool 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: With A 'Slight Decline,' Ryan Reynolds' Film Earns Over Rs 20 Crore

Highlights
- Deadpool 2 has earned Rs 21.90 crore so far
- Deadpool 2 had opened to an 'excellent start'
- The film is eyeing at Rs 33 crore for the opening weekend
Take a look at Deadpool 2's box office report.
#Deadpool2 registers a slight decline on Sat [partly due to the Adults tag], but should be back on track today [Sun]... Eyeing 33 cr+ weekend, which is very good for an Adults-rated film... Fri 11.25 cr, Sat 10.65 cr. Total: 21.90 cr NettBOC. India biz... Note: All versions.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 20, 2018
#Deadpool2 takes an EXCELLENT START... FOURTH BIGGEST Day 1 - 2018 [Hindi + Hollywood films]... Expect biz to multiply on Sat and Sun... Fri 11.25 cr NettBOC. India biz... Note: English + Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2018
Back at home, Deadpool 2 opened at $18.6 million, reported Variety magazine and 'smashed the record for top preview gross for an R-rated film.' The superhero film is aiming to close the opening weekend business between $130 million to $150 million.
Deadpool 2, directed by David Leitch, also stars Josh Brolin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz and TJ Miller.