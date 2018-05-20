Deadpool 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: With A 'Slight Decline,' Ryan Reynolds' Film Earns Over Rs 20 Crore

Deadpool 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ryan Reynolds' film added Rs 10.65 crore to its total earnings on Saturday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 20, 2018 15:13 IST
A still from Deadpool 2 (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Deadpool 2 has earned Rs 21.90 crore so far
  2. Deadpool 2 had opened to an 'excellent start'
  3. The film is eyeing at Rs 33 crore for the opening weekend
Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2, the much-awaited superhero film, opened this Friday to an 'excellent start.' In a day, the film earned over Rs 11 crore and now, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that on Day 2, Deadpool 2 added Rs 10.65 crore to its total earnings. The current total of the film now stands at Rs 21.90 crore (all versions) but on Saturday, it registered a 'slight decline.' "Deadpool 2 registers a slight decline on Saturday (partly due to the Adults tag), but should be back on track today (Sunday). Eyeing Rs 33 crore+ weekend, which is very good for an Adults-rated film. Friday 11.25 crore, Saturday 10.65 crore. Total: Rs 21.90 crore," Mr Adarsh tweeted.

Take a look at Deadpool 2's box office report.
 
 

Back at home, Deadpool 2 opened at $18.6 million, reported Variety magazine and 'smashed the record for top preview gross for an R-rated film.' The superhero film is aiming to close the opening weekend business between $130 million to $150 million.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2 3.5 stars out of 5. "Ryan Reynolds, who has co-written this film, has embraced the filthy mercenary character with (a frankly alarming amount of) gusto, and made Deadpool irredeemably his own. He has solid screen presence and plays well off other, less bastardly heroes around him, but this self-referential film gives you a whole lot of one man. Deadpool 2 gets impressively emotional at the end, even when only pretending to be serious," he wrote.

Deadpool 2, directed by David Leitch, also stars Josh Brolin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz and TJ Miller.
 

