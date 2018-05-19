Deadpool 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ryan Reynolds' Film Takes An 'Excellent Start' With Rs 11 Crore

Highlights
- 'Hollywood films and popular franchises are massive crowd pullers'
- It collected Rs 11.25 crore from English and other dubbed versions
- Deadpool 2 was made on a budget of $110 million
Here's the Day 1 report of Deadpool 2:
#Deadpool2 takes an EXCELLENT START... FOURTH BIGGEST Day 1 - 2018 [Hindi + Hollywood films]... Expect biz to multiply on Sat and Sun... Fri 11.25 cr NettBOC. India biz... Note: English + Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2018
Hollywood films are strengthening and cementing their reach in India... #Deadpool2 has an Adults certification, yet the opening day is in double digits [all versions]... Proves, yet again, Hollywood event films/popular franchises are massive crowd pullers.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2018
At home, Deadpool 2 is charming cine-lovers and it has already set a new record of the highest preview collection for a 'R' rated film - Deadpool 2 collected over $18 million on Thursday and its two-day collection is expected to close at $50 million, as per Variety Magazine. The report also stated that Marvel's Deadpool 2, which is distributed by 20th Century Fox, is aiming for $130 million opening weekend in North America.
Deadpool 2 is directed by David Leitch and it also stars Josh Brolin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, TJ Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Kesy and Stefan Kapicic.