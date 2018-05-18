Deadpool 2 Box Office Prediction: Ryan Reynold's Film Gets A 'Big Start' In India

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2 may rank fourth in the list of 2018's biggest openers

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 18, 2018 16:02 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Deadpool 2 Box Office Prediction: Ryan Reynold's Film Gets A 'Big Start' In India

A still from Deadpool 2. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Deadpool 2 opened across 2,000 screens in India and 4,000 in USA
  2. All versions of the film opened to "very good occupancy"
  3. Deadpool 2 stars Ryan Reynolds
Hollywood's latest offering Deadpool 2, which is backed by Marvel and distributed by 20th Century Fox, gets a promising start as per trade analysts. The film opened to fabulous reviews in India and USA, a week after it conquered the British box office. As per Box Office India, Deadpool 2 may get the fourth highest opening of 2018 - after Avengers: Infinity War (also from Marvel Cinematic Universe), Baagi 2 and "Padmaavat." The final position will be cemented only after the opening day collection will be released. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Hollywood films are on a roll. Deadpool 2 takes a big start across India (it was expected). Not just English, the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions have also opened to very good occupancy." Deadpool 2, starring Ryan Reynolds, opened across 2,000 screens (all versions) in India.
 

Meanwhile, foreign media has predicted big numbers for Deadpool 2 at home, where it releases in over 4,000 screens. A Variety magazine report stated: "Deadpool 2 is expected to end Infinity War's three-week rule, eyeing a release between $130 million and $150 million in North America. Should it open toward the end of that range, it would top its own record of the biggest opening weekend for an R-rated film."

Deadpool 2 is the second standalone film of the superhero while it's the 11th film in the X-Men series. Deadpool 2 is directed by David Leitch and it also stars Josh Brolin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, TJ Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Kesy and Stefan Kapicic.

Comments


Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has dubbed for Ryan Reynolds for the Hindi verson.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

deadpool 2deadpool 2 box officeryan reynolds

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................