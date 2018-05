Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Gatecrashes Deadpool 2 Screening. See Pics From Superhero Face-Off

Harshvardhan Kapoor at the screening of Deadpool 2.

Kunal Kemmu at the screening of Deadpool 2 in Mumbai

Indeed its hilarious ! Bhavesh Joshi being portrayed as a sasta Deadpool! pic.twitter.com/z4dvCOor1B — !sha (@nishajg) May 17, 2018

Bhavesh Joshi is what happens when you ask Indian's to make Deadpool on budget constraints #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero — aditya singh (@adityasighh) May 2, 2018

No offence but Bhavesh Joshi seems like a C Grade veesion of Venom & Deadpool . And lets not talk about those Light-ed eyes — k (@Ar1sh143) April 18, 2018

At ascreening on Thursday night in Mumbai celebs witnessed a superhero face-off between Deadpool (of course) and Bhavesh Joshi aka Harshvardhan Kapoor. The 27-year-old actor plugged in the promotion of his upcoming filmat a special screening of, which released today. Harshvardhan, dressed in his superhero costume, attended the screening of Ryan Reynolds' new film along with Varun Dhawan and Kunal Kemmu. Harshvardhan shared pictures from the screening on his social media accounts and wrote: "Had to show Deadpool how I do it." Here are hilarious picture from the screening of Deadpool 2: Harshvardhan stars as student-turned-vigilante in his upcoming film and after the promos ofhit the Internet, his character was compared to Deadpool on social media.Watch the trailer ofDo you think Bhavesh Joshi and Deadpool are similar? This is what the Internet had said:is Harshvardhan Kapoor's second film after his debut debacle. But Harshvardhan told news agency IANS that without the experience of, he would not have been able to make. "Had I not done, without that experience, I wouldn't be able to do. I don't think I am the first actor whose film hasn't made money and I am not going to be the last... You just got to keep working."releases on June 1 when it will clash with, which has been produced by Harshvardhan's sister Rhea Kapoor and features Sonam Kapoor as one of the four protagonists.