Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Gatecrashes Deadpool 2 Screening. See Pics From Superhero Face-Off

At a Deadpool 2 screening on Thursday night in Mumbai celebs witnessed a superhero face-off between Deadpool (of course) and Bhavesh Joshi aka Harshvardhan Kapoor. The 27-year-old actor plugged in the promotion of his upcoming film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero at a special screening of Deadpool 2, which released today. Harshvardhan, dressed in his superhero costume, attended the screening of Ryan Reynolds' new film along with Varun Dhawan and Kunal Kemmu. Harshvardhan shared pictures from the screening on his social media accounts and wrote: "Had to show Deadpool how I do it." Here are hilarious picture from the screening of Deadpool 2:
Harshvardhan stars as student-turned-vigilante in his upcoming film and after the promos of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero hit the Internet, his character was compared to Deadpool on social media.
Watch the trailer of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero:
Do you think Bhavesh Joshi and Deadpool are similar? This is what the Internet had said:
Indeed its hilarious ! Bhavesh Joshi being portrayed as a sasta Deadpool! pic.twitter.com/z4dvCOor1B— !sha (@nishajg) May 17, 2018
Bhavesh Joshi is what happens when you ask Indian's to make Deadpool on budget constraints #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero— aditya singh (@adityasighh) May 2, 2018
No offence but Bhavesh Joshi seems like a C Grade veesion of Venom & Deadpool . And lets not talk about those Light-ed eyes— k (@Ar1sh143) April 18, 2018
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is Harshvardhan Kapoor's second film after his debut debacle Mirzya. But Harshvardhan told news agency IANS that without the experience of Mirzya, he would not have been able to make Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. "Had I not done Mirzya, without that experience, I wouldn't be able to do Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. I don't think I am the first actor whose film hasn't made money and I am not going to be the last... You just got to keep working."
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero releases on June 1 when it will clash with Veere Di Wedding, which has been produced by Harshvardhan's sister Rhea Kapoor and features Sonam Kapoor as one of the four protagonists.