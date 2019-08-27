Herschelle Gibbs Tweets An Alia Bhatt GIF Without Knowing Who She Is. Her Reaction

Alia Bhatt in a still from the GIF. (Image courtesy: aliaa08)

Alia Bhatt might be one the biggest stars in Bollywood, but former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs was totally unaware of who she is. On Sunday, the former cricketer posted a status that read, "Morning, birds are tweeting so I'll do the same and say have a good one folks," which was liked by Twitter's official account. Now, Mr Gibbs, who was delighted with Twitter's reaction, shared a GIF featuring Alia Bhatt to express his delight. However, he wasn't familiar with Alia's popularity. When a Twitter user asked the former cricketer, "Do you know Alia?" he replied, "I have no idea who the lady is." What followed suit was a series of comments from Alia's fans, who schooled Herschelle about the actress' popularity. After a few minutes, Herschelle tagged Alia and wrote: "Didn't know you were an actress but nice GIF."

Take a look at Herschelle Gibb's tweet here:

That feeling when @Twitter likes your tweet pic.twitter.com/vov15aJQR1 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 26, 2019

Alia Bhatt also reacted to Herschelle Gibb's tweet. She shared a GIF featuring herself and she accompanied her post with a smile emoji. Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post here:

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt has a super busy year ahead. Alia's line-up of films includes SS Rajamouli's RRR, co-starring Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn. She also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. That's not it, Alia will also be seen in Sadak 2.

Alia Bhatt also had Sanjay Leela Bhansali'sInshallah, co-starring Salman Khan in the line-up but the film has reportedly been shelved, according to news agency PTI. However, the makers of the film haven't confirmed the news as of now.

