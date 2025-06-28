Video Of Shefali Jariwala Saying, "I Want To Be Known As <i>Kaanta Laga</i> Girl Till The Day I Die" Goes Viral

Shefali Jariwala, best known for her appearance in the music video Kaanta Laga, died late Friday. She was 42. Her sudden death has left the entertainment industry shocked.

Following the news of her demise, an old interview clip featuring Shefali and fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Shefali and Paras can be seen discussing the actress's popular tag - the 'Kaanta Laga girl,' referring to her breakout 2002 music video.

Paras asked her if she ever got tired of being called the 'Kaanta Laga girl.'

Smiling, Shefali replied, "Never... There can only be one Kaanta Laga girl in the whole world, and that is me. I love it. And I want to be known as the Kaanta Laga girl till the day I die."

Shefali reportedly died of cardiac arrest late Friday. While the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed, her family was seen arriving at the hospital in a distressed state. Her mother appeared almost unconscious with grief, while her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, was seen breaking down outside the hospital.

Parag Tyagi rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem, and the results are expected by 11 AM today (Saturday).

Shefali rose to fame with the hit remix Kaanta Laga and later appeared in the Bollywood film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

What Shefali Jariwala's Security Guard Told NDTV

In a conversation with NDTV, Shatrughan, the watchman of the actress's residential society, shed light on the events of the tragic night.

The security guard, Shatrughan, was on duty when Shefali was rushed to the hospital. Recalling the sequence of events, he said, "Around 10:30 at night, Shefali ji was taken to the hospital. Before that, at around 9 PM, her husband Parag Tyagi came to the society on a motorcycle. I was the one who opened the gate."

He also recalled seeing the couple earlier in the week and said, "Just the evening before yesterday, Shefali and Parag were seen in the society compound with their dog."

Soon after Shefali was taken to the hospital, police teams and forensic units arrived at the scene. He added, "The police have been inside since last night. There were two mobile forensic unit vehicles - one has left, one is still here."

Describing the moment they found out about Shefali's death, he said, "After she was taken to the hospital, a man came on a motorcycle - he seemed like a friend - and informed us that Shefali was no more. We couldn't believe it when we heard. Madam was seen just the day before yesterday, and now she's no longer with us."

Shefali Jariwala died late Friday at the age of 42. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi, where she was declared dead on arrival.