Shefali Jariwala Of 'Kaanta Laga', Bigg Boss Fame Dies At 42

The 'Kaanta Laga' fame Shefali Jariwala died in Mumbai late Friday. She was rushed to the Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband, but was declared dead by doctors. She was 42.

The cause of death has not yet been disclosed by her family members.

The body has been taken to the Cooper Hospital for postmortem. The police are at Shefali's house, questioning cook and househlp.

Shefali Jariwala gained stardom after she appeared in the song 'Kaanta Laga' in 2002, which became a pop culture sensation.

She later became a household name with her participation in Bigg Boss 13, where her confidence and clarity stood out.

Ms Jariwala also appeared in the 2004 film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra.

She also appeared on dance reality show 'Nach Baliye' seasons 5 and 7, along with her husband, Parag Tyagi, whom she married in 2015.

The actress's sudden death has left the entertainment industry and her fans in deep shock and heartbroken.

"I'm deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart... Our beloved star and my dearest friend Shefali Jariwala has left us. Still can't believe it. You will always be remembered for your grace, smile, and spirit. Om Shanti", Mika Singh wrote on social media.

In another post on Instagram, Mika Singh noted that life is unpredictable and remembered the "beautiful soul" Shefali, someone he knew for over 25 years.

"We did countless shows together, crossed paths at many events — yet never truly got the chance to work closely. Then in 2020, Shefali called me and said, “Let's do a song.” We finally made it happen — a beautiful video, filled with heart. We even promoted it together on The Kapil Sharma Show. I guess that turned out to be her last music video… Now I sit here thinking… I wish we had done more. Spent more time. Made more memories. Friends, life is short. Don't wait. Call your loved ones. Meet them. Celebrate them. Because sometimes, we don't get a second chance. Rest in peace, Shefali. You will always be missed. Om Shanti," he wrote.

"I can't get over this news...my heart is sinking. Shefali", actress Kamya Punjabi wrote while sharing the news on her Instagram story.

"Absolutely stunned to hear my friend Shefali Jariwala is no more. I last met her at a party. Life is so short. She was in #BiggBoss13 with me. Incredible how #SiddhartShukla and now she from my season are no more. Sending love and healing to her loved ones!", columnist and political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Absolutely stunned to hear my friend Shefali Jariwala is no more . I last met her at a party. Life is so short. She was in #BiggBoss13 with me. Incredible how #SiddhartShukla and now she from my season are no more. Sending love and healing to her loved ones !

Om Shanti — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) June 27, 2025

Actor and Model Paras Chhabra, who also participated in Bigg Boss 13 alongside Shefali, shared a picture with her on Instagram stories and captioned "Kiski zindagi kitni likhi hai koi nahi jaanta (No one knows how long they have)."