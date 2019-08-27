Salman Khan And Alia Bhatt's Inshallah Shelved By Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Reports

Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt on the sets of Bigg Boss.

Inshallah, which was arguably one of the most-anticipated films of 2020, has been reportedly shelved by the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, reports news agency PTI. As of now Sanjay Leela Bhansali hasn't announced the news. However, sources close to the project revealed that the film, which was to star Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, has been shelved. "Sanjay Leela Bhansali respects and loves his actors and suggestions are welcome but not if they aim to alter the narrative. Hence, he has taken the decision to shelve the film. However, they are still friends and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has immense love and respect for him," PTI quoted the source as saying.

The news surfaced just a day after the film's lead actor Salman Khan announced that the film's release date has been "pushed" at the moment. "The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!" Salman tweeted on Monday night.

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Inshallahwas one of the most-awaited films of the year more than one reason. To begin with, the film marked Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt's first collaborative project. Secondly, Inshallah would have reunited Mr Bhansali and Salman Khan after 11 years. Thirdly, this would have been Alia Bhatt's first project with the Bajirao Mastani director.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have earlier worked together in films like Khamoshi, the 1999 blockbuster Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and the 2007 film Saawariya, in which Salman made a cameo appearance.

"Padmaavat," starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, remains Sanjay Leela Bhansali's last directorial project.

(With inputs from PTI)

