Here's Why Karan Johar Had A 'Mini Meltdown'

Congratulatory messages pour in for Karan Johar on Twitter

Roohi Johar was born to Karan Johar on February 7, 2017 (Image courtesy - karanjohar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Karan had a 'mini meltdown' after reportedly his daughter called him papa
  2. "She said papa," wrote Karan Johar
  3. Roohi and Yash were born to Karan Johar on February 7, 2017
Netizens went crazy over Karan Johar's latest tweet, which read: "She said papa! It's time for my mini meltdown!" Social media is assuming that Karan Johar's daughter Roohi Jauhar has uttered the magical words that would certainly be a special moment in every parent's life. Actor Siddharth Malhotra, Meghna Gulzar and designer Prabal Gurung were among the first few Bollywood celebrities, who congratulated the filmmaker on Twitter. Siddharth expressed his joy on Twitter, "The bestest moment ever for any parent. Can imagine the joy Karan ...so, so happy for you," while Meghna Gulzar wrote, "These are the magical milestones of this wondrous journey! To many more!" Karan Johar's tweet has been liked over 19K times.

Here's what Karan Johar posted on Twitter:
 

Karan Johar welcomed his twins Roohi and Yash in February last year via surrogacy. The proud parent organized a birthday party for the twins this year, which was attended by Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji and many others. Karan Johar shared a picture of his babies from their birthday party on Instagram and wrote, "I can't thank the universe enough for giving my mother and me the most beautiful gift ever....Happy Birthday Roohi and Yash....you are a blessing to us."

A glimpse inside Roohi and Yash's first birthday bash:
 
 

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Karan even dedicated an Instagram post to his daughter Roohi. He wrote, "I was raised by a woman who had a strong mind...an independent mind and a solid soul...she taught me how to live a fearless life along with a strong sense of right and wrong! She also taught me the art of abandon! She made me the man I am....a man who is honoured to be raised by a woman of substance! Roohi my darling I hope I raise you to be just like your grandmother....#happywomensday."

He loves sharing pictures of the twins on his Instagram. Take a look.
 

 
 

Talking about his first meeting with his twins, Karan Johar earlier told news agency PTI, "When I saw them for the first time, I didn't realise there were tears rolling down. I couldn't believe they were two big pieces of me who are staring at me, who are innocent, vulnerable. It was the most surreal overwhelming emotion I have ever experienced."

Karan named both his children after his parents Yash Johar and Hiroo Johar. His son Yash is named after his late father while daughter Roohi's name is derived by rearranging the letters of his mother's name.

(With inputs from PTI)
 

