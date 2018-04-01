Here's Why Karan Johar Had A 'Mini Meltdown'

Highlights
- Karan had a 'mini meltdown' after reportedly his daughter called him papa
- "She said papa," wrote Karan Johar
- Roohi and Yash were born to Karan Johar on February 7, 2017
Here's what Karan Johar posted on Twitter:
She said "papa"! It's time for my mini meltdown!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 31, 2018
Karan Johar welcomed his twins Roohi and Yash in February last year via surrogacy. The proud parent organized a birthday party for the twins this year, which was attended by Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji and many others. Karan Johar shared a picture of his babies from their birthday party on Instagram and wrote, "I can't thank the universe enough for giving my mother and me the most beautiful gift ever....Happy Birthday Roohi and Yash....you are a blessing to us."
A glimpse inside Roohi and Yash's first birthday bash:
On the occasion of International Women's Day, Karan even dedicated an Instagram post to his daughter Roohi. He wrote, "I was raised by a woman who had a strong mind...an independent mind and a solid soul...she taught me how to live a fearless life along with a strong sense of right and wrong! She also taught me the art of abandon! She made me the man I am....a man who is honoured to be raised by a woman of substance! Roohi my darling I hope I raise you to be just like your grandmother....#happywomensday."
He loves sharing pictures of the twins on his Instagram. Take a look.
Talking about his first meeting with his twins, Karan Johar earlier told news agency PTI, "When I saw them for the first time, I didn't realise there were tears rolling down. I couldn't believe they were two big pieces of me who are staring at me, who are innocent, vulnerable. It was the most surreal overwhelming emotion I have ever experienced."
(With inputs from PTI)