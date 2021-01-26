Here's What Went Into The Making Of Varun Dhawan's Perfect Wedding Outfit

Manish Malhotra with Varun Dhawan. (courtesy manishmalhotravows)

Varun Dhawan, who got married to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal on Sunday evening, was dressed to perfection and the man behind creating the actor's perfect shaadi look was designer Manish Malhotra, who was also one of the few celebs who received invites. Manish Malhotra, in one of the videos posted on his label's wedding special design page 'Manish Malhotra Vows,' showcased what went into making Varun Dhawan's wedding outfit perfect. For his big day, Varun Dhawan wore an ivory sherwani which had gold and silver zardosi work on it. He finished his look with custom made shoes by Shutiq.

Sharing the video, Manish Malhotra wrote: "Capturing the endearing moments while dressing up the ever-so-charming Manish Malhotra groom, Varun Dhawan as he transforms into a debonair prince in our bespoke ivory sherwani adorned with intricate gold and silver zardosi hand-embroidery, layered with a celeste blue drape paired with custom encrusted embroidery shoes to complete the look."

It would be fair to say that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding wardrobes were largely dominated by the colour white. The couple wore matching white outfits for their wedding. Varun and Natasha's pick for their mehndi ceremony was also (no points for guessing) white. On Monday night, Varun shared these stunning shots from their mehndi ceremony. No words needed.

On his social media account, Varun Dhawan announced his new relationship status with stunning pictures and these words: "Lifelong love just became official."

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were supposed to get married last year. However, they had to reschedule their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown. Their Alibaug wedding ceremony was a close-knit affair with only a few close friends and family members in attendance.