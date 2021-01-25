For Newlyweds Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal, Some Advice From Director Shashank Khaitan

Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal. (courtesy shashankkhaitan)

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan shared a special post for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal on Monday, just a day after their wedding. Shashank Khaitan, who has worked with the actor in films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, posted a picture of the newlyweds and he wrote: "Nats and VD... wish you the absolute best... as you begin this new journey as man and wife, I pray you continue to remain the best friends you were and are. Continue to create value in each other's lives and stand by each other in thick and thin."

Later, in his post, he added, "Nats, dealing with VD requires immense patience and you have shown enough and more till now and I know you will continue to be his rock. VD, Nats completes you and you know that, so love her more, express more and continue to be your loving self. Loads and loads of love to the two of you."



Varun Dhawan married his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in a private ceremony in Alibaug's The Mansion House on Sunday evening. Other than Shashank Khaitan, filmmakers Karan Johar, Kunal Kohli and fashion designer Manish Malhotra attended the wedding festivities, which began on Friday.

Varun Dhawan admitted being in a relationship with Natasha Dalal on the sixth season of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6, where he said, "I am dating her and we are a couple" and he added, "I plan to marry her."