Trending: Varun Dhawan Shares Pics From 'Haldi Done Right'

A day after his wedding, Varun Dhawan posted pictures from his pre-wedding festivities - the Haldi ceremony to be specific. All we can say is that the pictures are worth the wait. In one of the pictures shared on his Instagram profile, Varun's face can be seen covered with haldi. The actor added a pop of colour with his tinted pink glasses and extra points for the pose. Varun Dhawan's swag was just off the charts in the pictures. In the second shot, the groom can be seen surrounded by his friends, who can be seen wearing printed t-shirts. "Haldi done right," Varun Dhawan captioned the post and he couldn't be more right.

Varun Dhawan married his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Natasha Dalal at the luxurious The Mansion House in Alibaug on Sunday evening. Their wedding was a close-knit affair with a no-phones policy and with a few guests in attendance. Filmmakers Karan Johar, Kunal Kohli, Shashank Khaitan and designer Manish Malhotra attended the wedding on Sunday night. Sharing the first post after his wedding, Varun wrote: "Lifelong love just became official."

On his wedding day, several fan pages dedicated to Varun Dhawan, shared a picture from the actor's pre-wedding celebrations in Alibaug. The aforementioned photograph featured Varun along with his brother Rohit Dhawan, director Kunal Kohli and Manish Malhotra along with a few other friends.

Varun Dhawan, who began his career as an assistant director to Karan Johar, made his Bollywood debut with the director's 2012 film Student Of The Year. He was last seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake, opposite Sara Ali Khan.