At Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Wedding, Karan Johar Was Filled With 'A Multitude Of Emotions'

Karan Johar, who was one of the few celebrities to attend Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding at the Mansion House in Alibaug on Sunday evening, shared an emotional post for the actor. Karan Johar, who gave Varun Dhawan his big Bollywood break with Student Of The Year, expressed his emotions in an Instagram entry. KJo recalled meeting the actor in Goa for the first time and he wrote: "I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in Goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid."

A few years later, Varun was one of the assistant directors on the sets of KJo's 2010 film My Name Is Khan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. "A few years later he was my Assistant on MNIK! I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be ...sometimes even unintentionally. When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him," he added.

KJo beautifully summed up his emotions when he saw Varun and Natasha getting married and wrote: "Almost assuming the role of a parent.... that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment... My boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life... Congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever. Love you."

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding was a private affair, which reportedly had a limited guest list of 40-50 names. They also followed a strict no-phone policy at the wedding. Other than Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Kunal Kohli represented the film industry.