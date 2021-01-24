Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Are Married. First Pic Of Pheras From Alibaug Wedding

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are married now

Highlights Varun and Natasha had a strict no-phone policy

The couple travelled to Alibaug on Friday

They had a limited guest list of 40-50 names

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married at a strictly private wedding in Alibaug on Sunday evening. Varun shared the first photos of his wedding pheras on Instagram just minutes after they got married with a beautiful caption: "Life long love just became official," he wrote. Varun and Natasha were the perfect couple in shades of ivory. After the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds stepped out of the venue for a brief photo-op, sending the paparazzi into a tizzy. But first, here's how Varun Dhawan made it "official" with Natasha Dalal:

Make way for newlyweds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal:

Congratulations, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

From Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's wedding

From Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's wedding

Keeping COVID-19 protocols in mind, Varun and Natasha reportedly had a limited guest list of 40-50 names. They followed a strict no-phone policy at the wedding and security was increased outside the Alibaug wedding venue - The Mansion House. The couple also made COVID-19 tests mandatory for those attending the wedding.

The wedding festivities began on Friday, when Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal travelled to Alibaug with their families. They reportedly checked into separate resorts - Varun is reported to have had a bachelor party with the groom squad. Their wedding itinerary also included mehendi and sangeet ceremonies - mehendi artiste Veena Nagda was spotted arriving in Alibaug on Saturday. A photo of Varun with his friends, including filmmakers Shashank Khaitan, Kunal Kohli and designer Manish Malhotra, did the rounds on the Internet on the morning of his wedding.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, a designer, are childhood sweethearts and have an adorable love story. They were school together but started dating much later. After keeping his relationship a hush-hush affair for years, finally on the sixth season of Koffee With Karan, Varun confirmed that Natasha was his fiancee. "I am dating her and we are a couple...I plan to marry her," he said.