On His Wedding Day, Here's A Pic Of Varun Dhawan Chilling With His Squad In Alibaug

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is all set to marry designer Natasha Dalal in Alibaugh tonight and pictures from Varun's pre-wedding festivities have started surfacing on social media. In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen happily posing with his friends and family members in Alibaug. The aforementioned picture also features Varun's brother Rohit Dhawan, filmmaker Kunal Kohli and ace designer Manish Malhotra. For the celebrations, Varun picked a traditional three-piece suit, which he paired with a pair of sunglasses. The picture has been shared by several fan pages dedicated to the actor on social media. Take a look at the picture:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who went to school together, have been dating for several years. The couple were reportedly meant to marry last year but they had to postpone their wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. They will be getting married tonight at The Mansion House in Alibaug, in the presence of a few close friends and family members. Varun and Natasha and their family members were photographed leaving Mumbai for the wedding destination in Alibaug on Friday.

Varun Dhawan, who started his career as an assistant director, made his big Bollywood debut in 2012's Student Of The Year, directed by Karan Johar. He is best-known for tarring in films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Badlapur, Dilwale and Sui Dhaaga. He was last seen in the remake of Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. Varun's next project is Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli.