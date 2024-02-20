Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Esha Deol At Goa Airport

Varun-Natasha, Bhumi-Samiksha and others at Goa airport

Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar and Esha Deol were spotted at Goa on Monday evening as they made their way out of the airport premises. The stars are in Goa to presumably attend actress Rakul Preet Singh's wedding to producer Jackky Bhagnani on February 21. Varun, who announced the news of his wife and himself welcoming a baby on Sunday, was spotted exiting the airport with Natasha Dalal. The two were holding hands as they headed towards their car. Shipa Shetty was spotted at the airport with usual suspect husband Raj Kundra. Varun Dhawan's parents David and Karuna Dhawan were also pictured exiting Goa airport. Bhumi Pednekar was accompanied by her younger sibling Samiksha Pednekar. The two sisters were dressed in their casual best. Dhoom star Esha Deol, who sent shockwaves across social media earlier this month with the news of her separation from husband Bharat, was also pictured at the airport.

Take a look at all the celebs spotted at Goa airport:

Bride-to-be Rakul Preet Singh travelled to Goa on Saturday evening with her parents. The Doctor G actress was spotted outside the airport premises with her parents. Rakul Preet Singh looked radiant in an orange co-ord set as she smiled for the paparazzi. Rakul Preet Singh's boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani was also spotted at the airport as he flew out to Goa on the same day. The actor-producer was spotted in a printed shirt and pants.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the airport:

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship Instagram official in 2021. About making her relationship public with Jackky in 2021, Rakul told Film Companion, "We're both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let's face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don't come from that school of thought."