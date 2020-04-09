Here's What KL Rahul Thought Of Athiya Shetty's Outfit In This Pic

Athiya Shetty shared this image. (courtesy: athiyashetty)

Athiya Shetty's latest Instagram entry is trending big time on social media. The reason? Well, Athiya's rumoured boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul commented on the actress' post. On Thursday, the actress posted a stunning set of pictures on the photograph sharing application. KL Rahul commented "nice shirt" on her post and added a smiley emoji. Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a fire emoji in the comment section.

Take a look at Athiya's post here:

Here's what KL Rahul commented:

Screenshot of KL Rahul's comment on Athiya's post.

Rumours of Athiya and KL Rahul's alleged relationship surfaced last year, after the cricketer posted an adorable birthday wish for her on social media. Earlier this year, the cricketer posted a picture of himself along with Athiya, which went insanely viral. KL Rahul made a reference Suniel Shetty's film Hera Pheri in the caption. The cricketer wrote: "Hello, Devi Prasad?" and the actor dropped several ROFL emoticons in the comments section.

Check it out here:

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty said, "I love Ahan's girlfriend and I love whom Athiya is seeing. I do not have a problem with that, Mana (Suniel Shetty's wife) doesn't have a problem with that and they are happy."

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Mana and Suniel Shetty, made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi, which was a box office debacle. She also featured in Mubarakan and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.