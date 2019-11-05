Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Birthday Wish For 'Crazy Kudi' Athiya Shetty Is 'As Sweet As Motichoor'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Athiya Shetty. (Image courtesy: nawazuddin._siddiqui)

On Athiya Shetty's 27th birthday, the actress' friends and colleagues posted on social media, expressing their heartfelt wishes for her. One such wish came from Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor, who co-stars with Athiya in their forthcoming film Motichoor Chaknachoor , posted an adorable picture of himself along with the birthday girl from the promotions of the film. Sharing the picture on his Instagram profile, on Tuesday, the actor wrote: "Happiest Birthday to the crazy kudi Athiya Shetty .May your life be as sweet as motichoor ."

Nawazudin's post received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram within a few hours. Athiya thanked the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor for the greeting and wrote: "Thankyou Sir." Take a look at Nawazuddin's post here:

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty's father Suniel Shetty posted a stunning picture of the actress on his Instagram profile on Athiya's birthday eve and he wrote: "Tia... Where life begins and love never ends. Happy Birthday my baby... Few hours to go."

Check out Suniel Shetty's birthday wish for his daughter here:

Athiya's Mubarakan co-star Ileana D'Cruz posted a lovely picture along with the birthday girl on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Happy Birthday you crazy child. Big squishes and lots of hugs coming your way."

Screenshot of Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story.

Athiya Shetty made her acting debut with the 2015 movie Hero. Athiya also featured in Mubarakan and featured in the special song Tere Naal Nachna from Nawabzaade. She is currently busy with the promotional duties of Motichoor Chaknachoor .

