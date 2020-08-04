Here's What Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Back Home From Hospital, Shared On Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Aishwarya shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb )

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after testing negative for COVID-19 on July 27, shared a special post on Raksha Bandhan from her home - Jalsa - on Monday night. The actress, 46, shared a picture of a rakhi on her Instagram profile and wrote: "God bless always" with a heart emoji. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans dropped heart-warming comments such as "hope you are well" and "god bless you" on her post. The actress tested positive for the virus on July 12 - a day after her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and her husband Abhishek Bachchan shared their coronavirus diagnosis - and was isolated at home before she was moved to the hospital on July 17 (more on that later).

After coming home from the hospital, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expressed her gratitude towards everyone who prayed for her and the Bachchan family by sharing a sweet note on social media. "Thank you so much for all your prayers, concern, wishes and love for my darling angel, and for Pa, AB and me. Overwhelmed and forever indebted...God bless you all. All my love always and prayers for the well-being of you all. Truly, deeply and heartfelt. Be well and be safe. God bless. Love you all too," the actress wrote in her post.

After Aishwarya, Amitabh Bachchan was also discharged from the Nanavati Hospital on Sunday. Abhishek Bachchan, who moved to the hospital along with his dad on July 11, is still in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment.