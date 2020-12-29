Here's To Birthday Girl Twinkle Khanna And Akshay Kumar Making More 'Questionable Life Decisions' Together

Twinkle Khanna with Akshay Kumar. (courtesy akshaykumar)

Highlights Twinkle Khanna celebrates her 47th birthday today

"Happy birthday Tina," wrote Akshay Kumar

"Here's to another year of questionable life decisions," wrote Akshay

As author Twinkle Khanna celebrates her 47th birthday today, her fans and friends wished her on social media. The first (and extra special) birthday greeting arrived from her husband and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The actor shared a happy picture of himself along with Twinkle on his social media handles. In the picture, the couple can be seen smiling with all their hearts as they pose with bicycles. Akshay Kumar added a mushy note along with the post to wish the birthday girl and he wrote: "Here's to another year of questionable life decisions. But I'm so glad I get to make all of them with you. Happy birthday Tina." How cute is that.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's post here:

Twinkle Khanna, on her birthday eve, shared a stunning selfie of herself, in which she can be seen dressed in an outfit, a patch on which she embroidered herself. She wrote: "The joy of dressing up in something you have embroidered yourself. My white shirt is transformed with our Mumbai 'Tai'! #TwinningWithTai."

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar co-starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. They got married on January 17, 2001. The couple are parents to 18-year-old Aarav and Nitara (8).

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of bestselling books such as Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones. She is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. Twinkle Khanna also runs a digital content company called Tweak India.