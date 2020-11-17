'Mela Has Certainly Left A Scar': What Prompted This Post From Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna with Aamir Khan in a still from Mela

Twinkle Khanna, who never shies away from cracking self-directed jokes about her brief acting career, was reminded of her 2000 film Mela once again. On Instagram, Twinkle shared the photo of a Mela poster on the back of a truck and wrote: "Certain things, I suppose, are timeless! This popped up in my messages today and what can I say except Mela has certainly left a mark or a scar, whichever way you look at it, on me and the rest of the nation." Mela was one of Twinkle Khanna's last movies. Released in 2000, Mela turned out to be a box office debacle and was censured by critics.

Twinkle co-starred with Aamir Khan and Ayub Khan in Mela. Here's what she posted:

Twinkle Khanna's last film was 2001's Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, after which she switched careers. She's now a best-selling author, a critically columnist and a successful producer. In a tweet in 2016, Twinkle Khanna made her break-up with acting official, writing she isn't returning to her "legendary acting skills."

Twinkle Khanna, who is always sportingly self-deprecating about her former career in films, had told NDTV in a 2016 interview: "I have no acting skills! You need acting skills to act, not intelligence. They're two different skills. I was desperate to get out. My entire body was outside the door, I was just hanging on with my toes."

Melas, by and large, can be hazardous to health- I would know :) https://t.co/kSFxWl6t2u — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 19, 2020

Twinkle Khanna is the daughter of actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. She debuted with 1995's Barsaat and starred in films such as Baadshah, International Khiladi, Dil Tera Diwana, Jaan, Joru Ka Ghulam and Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. She's best known for her signature sense of humour and authoring the books Mrs Funnybones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.