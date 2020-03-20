'Melas Can Be Hazardous To Health,' As Twinkle Khanna Knows All Too Well. Read Her Tweet

Twinkle Khanna in Mela. (courtesy YouTube )

We just can't seem to get enough of Twinkle Khanna's hilarious tweets. The 45-year-old author, who has mastered the art of self-deprecating humour, has been trending for it all of Friday. Mrs Funnybones recently reacted to a Twitter thread shared by historian Ramachandra Guha. The tweet, which was posted by Mr Guha on Thursday, was about a Ram Navami mela which was to be held in Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh). Keeping into consideration, the coronavirus outbreak, Ramachandra Guha tweeted, "To go ahead with this Mela now is to trifle with the health of millions of Indians. It must be stopped." Twinkle retweeted Mr Guha's post. She made a reference to the box office debacle Mela, in which she co-starred with Aamir Khan. She wrote: "Melas, by and large, can be hazardous to health - I would know."

Take a look at Twinkle's tweet here:

Melas, by and large, can be hazardous to health- I would know :) https://t.co/kSFxWl6t2u — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 19, 2020

Mela, one of the biggest box office flops of 2000, was certainly hazardous to Twinkle Khanna's health - in the course of the film, she is kidnapped, almost raped, considers suicide and spends most of her time in terror of her life. The film co-starred Aamir Khan and his brother Faisal.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned Ram Kot Parikrama, which marks the beginning of Ram Navami festivities which were to be held in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya next week, has been suspended due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Twinkle Khanna, who made her Bollywood debut with 1995's Barsaat, starred in films like Baadshah, International Khiladi, Dil Tera Diwana, Jaan, Joru Ka Ghulam and Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai - some of these were hits and some misses . She quit movies after she married Akshay Kumar in 2001 and was last seen in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. A few years ago, in an interview with news agency IANS, Twinkle said, " I haven't given a single hit in fact. I think that all my films should be banned so that no one can watch it."

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist. She has also authored three best-selling books. Her first book Mrs Funnybones was a compilation of her columns. Her second book - The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad was an anthology of short stories, while her third book Pyjamas Are Forgiving was a novel. She is also a film producer and an interior decorator.