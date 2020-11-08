Called 'Twinkle Bomb', Twinkle Khanna Shuts Down Trolls And How

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Highlights Twinkle recently wrote about the boycott that Laxmii has been facing

Twinkle shared a morphed picture of herself shared by trolls on Twitter

Laxmii will release on Disney+Hotstar on Monday

Author Twinkle Khanna, in her latest social media post on Sunday, showed us how to shut down trolls like a boss. The author, in her latest weekly column, wrote about the boycott that her husband Akshay Kumar's film Laxmii has been facing on social media and how some trolls have been sharing morphed pictures of her, in which they have turned her skin blue and put a large red bindi on her face to make it look similar to Akshay Kumar's initial Laxmii posters. Sharing one of the morphed images, Twinkle wrote: "The trolls are so helpful just when I was looking for the supporting image, here it is. Crop rather than repost-you will see why in my column today. One tagged this picture with a comment, 'Third class person. You make joke about God.' I am almost tempted to reply, 'God clearly likes a good joke, otherwise she would not have made you.' By the way, I think I am going with the new skin tone and bindi look this Diwali like a true-blue bombshell."

Akshay Kumar's film was earlier titled Laxmmi Bombbut the makers of the film changed the name of the film after several Hindu outfits reportedly protested against the title Laxmmi Bomb, alleging that it hurt religious sentiments and was an insult to Goddess Laxmi.

Making a reference to the boycott being made against Laxmii, Twinkle wrote this in her latest column for the Times Of India: "The trolls have been after the man of the house's Laxmmi Bomb and for some odd reason, they have taken pictures of me, turned my skin the same peacock shade as Lord Krishna, added a red bindi and are sharing posters called Twinkle Bomb. Honestly, I am rather flattered because this moniker has come along at the right time for, as a middle-aged woman, I was beginning to think that my bombshell days were far behind me."

Read Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Laxmii, directed by Raghava Lawrence, also stars Kiara Advani. The film will release on Disney+Hotstar on Monday. Laxmii is a Hindi remake of the 2011 Tamil film Kanchana that was also directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film revolves around the story of a man (played by Akshay Kumar), who is possessed by a transgender ghost.

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of bestselling novels such as Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones.