Laxmii Song Ab Hamari Baari Hai: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani And Laxmi Narayan Tripathi Pledge To Stand For 'Equal Love'

A brand new song from Akshay Kumar's upcoming filmLaxmii, released on Friday and it started trending instantly. The song titled Ab Hamari Baari Hai is in poetry form. Shot in greyscale mode, the video features the film's lead actors Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani along with Laxmi Narayan Tripath, a transgender rights activist and a veteran Bharatanatyam dancer. The song is all about breaking gender stereotypes and extending support in the form of love and respect to the transgender community. The makes described the song in these words on YouTube: "Pyaar pe sabka haq hai, ye dikhane ki Ab Hamari Baari Hai. Let's break the gender stereotype and extend our support to the third gender community with a Laal Bindi that stands for equal love and respect."

Sharing the song on social media, the film's lead actor Akshay Kumar wrote: "Nazar se bachne ke liye toh bahot tikke laga liye, nazariya badalne wala tikka lagane ki #AbHamariBaariHai."

Let's break the gender stereotype and extend our support to the third gender with a Laal Bindi that stands for equal love and respect. https://t.co/c784a6kweT#Laxmii — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 6, 2020

The horror-comedy is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film Kanchana and it has been directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original. Laxmii is slated to release on November 9 on Disney+Hotstar. The film will also release in Australia, New Zealand, UAE in cinemas, while it will premiere on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada.

Akshay Kumar, earlier said that his role as a transgender has been the most "mentally intense" in his three decade-long career. "This is unlike any character I've ever played. I had to be careful to portray this character with utmost honesty, without offending any community," Akshay Kumar said in a statement earlier this year.