Akshay Kumar's Reaction To A Fan Who Recreated His Laxmmi Bomb Look

A fan of Akshay Kumar gave a shout out to his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb in her own way. She decided to recreate a look from one of the posters of the film. She posted a video on Twitter, in which she can be seen doing her make-up and she wrote, "Recreated the poster look of Laxmmi Bomb." Tagging Akshay Kumar, she wrote: "Hope you like it." The actor posted the video of his fan on Twitter and reacting to her post, Akshay Kumar wrote: "Wow, that's bang on, reminded me of the poster shoot day. Thank you for recreating... Really appreciate the effort."

Wow, that's bang on, reminded me of the poster shoot day :) Thank you for recreating...really appreciate the effort https://t.co/y0GXI6DuHn — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 12, 2020

This is the poster that the fan tried recreating :

The trailer of the film released last week and it got a big shout out from Akshay Kumar's friends from the film industry. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays a man who is possessed by a transgender ghost. The horror-comedy also features his Good Newwz co-star Kiara Advani.

The horror-comedy is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film Kanchana and it has been directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original. Speaking of Laxmmi Bomb's online release earlier, the film's lead actor Akshay Kumar told news agency PTI, "To be honest, today I am excited for this platform. But yes, I'll say that I am also sad for theatres. After all, movies are theatres' first birth right. But in the current situation, everyone's safety is of utmost priority."

Laxmmi Bomb is slated to release on November 9 on Disney+Hotstar. The film will also release in Australia, New Zealand, UAE in cinemas, while it will premiere on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada.