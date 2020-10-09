'You've Killed It': Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb Trailer Gets A Whole Lot Of Love From Celebs

Akshay Kumar in a still from Laxmmi Bomb trailer (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights "You have killed it and how!" tweeted Taapsee

"Killing it," wrote Kriti Kharbanda

"This one's a firecracker," wrote Vaani Kapoor

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani dropped the trailer of their new film Laxmmi Bomb on Friday and were showered with a whole lot of love from his fans and colleagues alike. The Laxmmi Bomb trailer impressed the likes of Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and others. "You have killed it and how! I'm actually disappointed I'm not gonna watch it in theatres," wrote Akshay's Mission Mangal co-star Taapsee. "Bang on entertaining trailer. A must watch this Diwali," tweeted Sidharth Malhotra, who worked with Akshay in Brother. Akshay's Housefull 4 co-star Kriti Kharbanda reiterated Taapsee's reaction: "Killing it," she wrote. Varun posted a filmy tweet and wrote: "Hum hain seedha saadha Akshay Akshay." Vaani Kapoor, who will soon be seen in Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar, tweeted: "This one's a firecracker." Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh has already "booked" his Diwali with "popcorn" for Laxmmi Bomb.

More of Akshay's co-stars such as Kriti Sanon and Bhumi Pednekar also shared shout-outs for the Laxmmi Bomb trailer. Karan Johar, who absolutely loved the trailer, tweeted: "What a kickass trailer, Akshay! Congratulations to the team for this cracker of a trailer." Akshay, being the sweetheart he is, took the time to thank each one of the celeb tweets.

You're not alone...but the show must go on :) Thank you for the love on the trailer ???? https://t.co/ggvMu6TgeG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

You the brother ♥️ Thank you so much, hope you enjoy it ???? https://t.co/aQvgzTa1tH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

It's a full power day...from Laxmmi to Durga. Thank you and all the best ???? https://t.co/ehS1ZhyR0q — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

Thank you Varun 🤗 https://t.co/PotDGNEQYP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

Thank you Vaani :) https://t.co/Kx1KUbqWV1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

Thank you so much...was a little nervous about how it would transcend on screen, this helps :) https://t.co/wVqYKMqMc7 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

Thank you so much brother ???? https://t.co/IFyZ6vNx8n — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

Thank you so much Kriti ???? https://t.co/skpJ3LFMPd — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

Thank you so much Karan ???????? https://t.co/ubsrbjifvK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

Thank you ???????? Aapke munh mein ghee shakkar ???????????????? https://t.co/4FgLv3Tf3A — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

Thank you Farhan on behalf of the entire team ???? https://t.co/vzRFcOhcde — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

Thank you Ekta ???????? https://t.co/xpAtFdv2bM — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

Watch the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb here. Akshay Kumar's portrayal of a transgender ghost is the main focus of the horror-comedy.

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi Bomb is slated to release on November 9 on Disney+Hotstar.