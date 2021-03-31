Here's How Shruti Haasan Wished Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika On His Birthday

Shruti Haasan with Santanu Hazarika. (courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Don't you think a beautiful wish from your favourite person makes your birthday even more special? The reason we bring this up today is because Shruti Haasan shared super cute birthday wishes for her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika on her Instagram stories. The actress posted a picture collage, which features mushy photos of the couple. She then posted goofy albeit cute pictures of Santanu with different Instagram filters. "Happy birthday to my favourite human," Shruti wrote. In a separate Instagram story, the actress wrote: "Thank you for being born today." Santanu Hazarika is a doodle artist and an illustrator and also the founder of Guwahati Art Initiative.

Shruti and Santanu Hazarika frequently appear on each other's Instagram profiles. On the actress' 35th birthday, Shruti thanked him and she wrote: "Thank you for making my birthday special."

Shruti Haasan, daughter of veteran actor Kamal Haasan and Sarika, has starred in several Tamil as well as Bollywood films. She stepped into Bollywood with the 2009 film Luck, co-starring Imran Khan. The actress has also been a part of films such as Welcome Back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji and D-Day among others.

Last year, the actress was seen in Yaara, co-starring Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh and Vijay Varma. Her impressive line-up of films also includes Krack, Laabam and Vakeel Saab. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Baahubali star Prabhas in a film titled Salaar. Last year, Shruti Haasan also featured in the short film Devi which also starred Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashaswini Dayama.