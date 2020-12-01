Here's How Nick Jonas Wished Priyanka Chopra On Their Second Wedding Anniversary

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (courtesy nickjonas)

Nick Jonas, on his second wedding anniversary, posted the cutest wish for his wife Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday. The singer shared pictures from their dreamy wedding ceremony which took place in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace and he added an equally adorable caption to his post. In his caption, Nick described Priyanka Chopra as the most "inspiring and beautiful" woman and he wrote: "Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary, Priyanka Chopra. I love you." Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. The couple later hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra first met at the 2017 Met Gala. They frequently share loved-up posts together. See some of the posts here:

The actress has many projects lined-up, which include Netflix's adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling. The actress also signed Amazon's Citadel and Sangeet Project. The actress recently announced a Hollywood film with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

Nick, along with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin, are a part of the famous musical band Jonas Brothers. The band became a household name after they made appearances on the Disney channel. Nick, Kevin and Joe started the band in the year 2005 and they featured in the Camp Rock films. They were also a part of the Disney series titled Jonas. Nick Jonas has also starred in Jumanji: Welcome To the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, and Goat.