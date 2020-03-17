Here's How Ankita Konwar And Milind Soman Are Keeping The Travel Bug Alive Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Such a cute pic of Ankita and Milind! (courtesy ankita_earthy)

Highlights Ankita Konwar shared a throwback photo

She's in a "grumpy and sassy" kind of a mood

"How are you coping with social distancing?" she asked

Ankita Konwar is really, really missing travelling with husband Milind Soman. Looks like the ouple are practising social distancing and self isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak. But they are keeping the travel bug alive by revisiting throwback memories from their travel diaries. There's proof on Ankita's Instagram. She flipped through the pages of her travel memories and zeroed in on a few loved up photos of hers and Milind. In the caption, Ankita described her current mood as "grumpy and sassy" and described her condition as "travitude." Ankita explained how she's dealing with the situation: "Travitude - when you start to feel grumpy and sassy cause you miss travelling. So you gotta look back at the old pictures to make yourself feel better. How are you coping with social distancing?"

Let's revisit Ankita and Milind's travel diary memories from their Jaisalmer trip.

Meanwhile, Milind Soman also posted a much cherished travel memory from their Jerusalem visit: "Travel Tuesday! 2016.....The Jerusalem marathon is one of the most special running events I have participated in."

Ankita Konwar's post reiterates the importance of self isolation, which starts have been highlighting and reminding in their posts, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak worldwide. In the film industry, several production houses have shutdown offices while the Producers Guild of India has suspended production and shooting. Shooting of films such as Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Shahid Kapoor's Jersey have been postponed.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan (China) last year, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The virus has infected more than 1,68,000 people globally and killed over 6,600. Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, actor Idris Elba, and James Bond star Olga Kurylenko have announced their coronavirus diagnoses on social media. So far, 137 people have tested positive for COVID - 19 in India.