Cannes Throwback: Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap And Dibakar Banerjee. Circa 2013

The 75th Cannes Film Festival has been quite a treat to our eyes this year. We are busy noting down a host of films from across the world being screened at the film festival. At the same time, we are hooked to our social media platforms, which have been flooded with photos of glammed up celebrities. Bollywood superstars have also romanced the red carpet with much glamour this year. And, we couldn't have seen a better Cannes scenario. Meanwhile, here's someone from the B-town who has got a bit nostalgic. Yes, we are talking about Karan Johar, who is reminiscing the old days in the Cannes.

The filmmaker has dropped a photo on Instagram Stories. The photo shows Karan Johar with Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, and Anurag Kashyap. The four of them were present at the Cannes Film Festival 2013 for the screening of their film Bombay Talkies. In the photo, we see the group posing for the lens with funky umbrellas. The caption read, “Cannes throwback. 2013. Bombay Talkies.”

Recently, another throwback photo featuring Karan Johar surfaced on Instagram. Thanks to filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan. She shared a photo where we see her with KJo, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Rani Mukerji and Sajid Khan. Farah captioned it, “Flashback Friday... Housewarming 2001 at the first home I bought... PS_ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had come straight from Devdas shoot thus the sindoor and rare picture of Karan Johar in non-designer clothes.” The post caught the attention of Karan Johar in no time. He commented, “Oh my God.”

In the meantime, Karan Johar continues to flaunt his candid self on Instagram. As Farah Khan often notes, the filmmaker's choice of designer ensembles is definitely a striking feature in his posts nowadays. So, when KJo posted his selfie on Instagram Stories and asked us to take note of his sunglasses, we weren't much surprised. Read all about it here.

Karan Johar's glamorous photos need a special mention. Take a look at this frame where he wore a Dolce & Gabbana jacket with a shirt, straight pants and a tie. He wrote, “Not ‘tied' down to anything or anyone. The only way to be.”

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a lineup of movies including Jug Jugg Jeeyo Films, Liger, Brahmastra and Yodha, among others. He will also direct Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.