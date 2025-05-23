<i>Hera Pheri 3</i>: Teary-Eyed Akshay Kumar Asks After Actor's Exit, "Priyan, Why Is Paresh Doing This To Us?"

The conversation around the Hera Pheri 3 controversy refuses to die. Akshay Kumar's production company Cape Of Good Films sued Paresh Rawal for Rs 25 crore after he confirmed his exit from the film through an X post (May 18). While Paresh Rawal claimed in a Mid-Day interview that he informed director Priyadarshan and other actors about his exit, Priyadarshan refuted those claims.

Moreover, the director shared that Akshay Kumar had tears in his eyes after he came to know about Paresh Rawal's sudden exit.

"All our contracts were signed. Ten days ago, Suniel, Akshay, and Paresh shot a scene and the IPL [Indian Premier League] teaser. It was only after we unanimously agreed to do Hera Pheri 3 that Akshay bought the franchise's rights. Akshay had tears in his eyes when he asked me, 'Priyan, why is Paresh doing this to us?' Akshay shouldn't suffer financial losses because Paresh walked out on a whim. I understand that he will have to take whatever action is required," Priyadarshan told Mid-Day, supporting Akshay's legal action against him.

A couple of days ago, Paresh Rawal told Mid-Day that Priyadarshan tried to "change his mind" after he revealed his decision of walking out. Refuting the claim, Priyadarshan said nothing of that sort happened.

"I didn't try to stop him because he never told me that he was leaving the project. When I tried calling him, he texted, saying, 'Please don't call me. This is my decision and it has nothing to do with you.' He also wrote that we should work together again. With me, Akshay has never cut down anybody's role. He does not interfere with a director's vision at all," said Priyadarshan.

Rumours were swirling that Paresh Rawal quit Hera Pheri 3 as he was unhappy with the remuneration. Paresh Rawal confirmed the rumours when he shared a post on X (May 18) about quitting the film. He clarified in his post that he didn't quit the film due to "creative differences."

Sharing their absolute "zero-knowledge" about Paresh Rawal's move, Priyadarshan told Mid-Day, "I am very hurt and shocked as Paresh didn't inform any of us. He could have picked up the phone and told me before telling the media because we've been friends for years. Until last week, we shot Bhooth Bangla together with Akshay."

He added, "[After his announcement], Paresh sent me a message saying, 'Priyan sir, I have nothing against you. I have a lot of respect for you, but I have my reasons for not doing the film.'"

Hera Pheri 3 is the sequel to the 2000 hit film Hera Pheri. The second instalment was released in 2006. Hera Pheri 3 was announced in 2023. Earlier this year, Priyadarshan was confirmed as the director of the film.