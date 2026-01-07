<i>Fa9la</i> Singer Flipperachi Drops Hint About Coming Back With Another Track In <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: "There Might Be Something"

Dhurandhar continues to make all the right noise, even weeks after its release. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film hit theatres on December 5 last year. With a cast led by Ranveer Singh, the espionage drama struck a chord with audiences across the country.

What really pushed Dhurandhar into pop culture territory was Akshaye Khanna's entry sequence. His sharp, controlled screen presence instantly grabbed attention. And backing that moment was the song Fa9la, which soon became a viral hit. From reels to fan edits, the track started trending everywhere.

With Dhurandhar 2 already announced, fans did not waste time asking the obvious question. Will Flipperachi return with another track in the sequel? The singer kept things under wraps but dropped a small hint when asked about it.

He said, “I was going to keep it a surprise, but I guess there's something. I wouldn't want to tell you everything about it, but yeah, there might be something, yes."

The popularity of Fa9la also changed things overnight for its singer, Flipperachi. Speaking to India Today, the musician shared how unexpected the response has been since the song found a place in the film and among listeners.

“To be honest, it's crazy. My DMs are blowing up every single day. I cannot keep up with the people that are just tagging me for the song and enjoying and vibing with it. So it's been a crazy, crazy time," the Bahrain-based singer-producer said.

Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to release on March 19. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues to rewrite box office records. According to Sacnilk, it has earned Rs 781.75 crore in the Indian market. The project has been backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.