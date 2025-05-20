<i>Hera Pheri 3</i> Director Priyadarshan On Akshay Kumar Suing Paresh Rawal: "Paresh Didn't Inform Us"

The Hera Pheri 3 controversy, followed by Akshay Kumar suing Paresh Rawal for Rs 25 crore after he left the film, is getting murkier. While Paresh Rawal claimed director Priyadarshan has "tried to change his mind", the director revealed Paresh Rawal didn't inform them at all.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Priyadarshan supported Akshay Kumar's legal step against Paresh Rawal as he invested his "hard-earned" money into the film.

"I don't have anything to lose but Akshay has invested money and that could be the reason why he is taking this action. Paresh Rawal hasn't spoken to me till date," shared Priyadarshan.

"I don't know why this happened because Paresh didn't inform us. Before starting the film, Akshay asked me to check with both Paresh and Suniel and I did and both were onboard," Priyadarshan told the publication. He's also directing Paresh Rawal and Akshay in the upcoming film Bhoot Bangla.

The contradiction between the statements is getting conspicuous as Paresh Rawal told Mid-Day he had informed Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Priyadarshan about his decision.

Paresh Rawal told Mid-Day, "Priyadarshanji tried to change my mind but he knows [me]. They all know that if I decide on something, I will follow it up. So they don't pursue further."

Akshay, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal had begun shooting for the film under veteran director Priyadarshan in April this year. Akshay is also the producer of Hera Pheri 3, after legally buying the rights for it from producer Feroz Nadiadwala.

Paresh Rawal and Priyadarshan had collaborated on many films like Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar (2001), Hungama (2003), Malamaal Weekly (2006), Chup Chup Ke (2006), De Dana Dan (2009), Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal (2012).