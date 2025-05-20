Paresh Rawal On His <i>Hera Phera 3</i> Exit: "Priyadarshan Tried To Change My Mind"

Paresh Rawal, the OG Hera Pheri actor and a frequent collaborator with director Priyadarshan, has left Hera Pheri 3, leaving fans shocked. Following his exit, Akshay Kumar - one of the producers of the film - sued him for Rs 25 crore for violating the code of "professional integrity". In a new interview with Mid Day, Paresh Rawal revealed why he actually left the film. The film veteran also mentioned that director Priyadarshan tried to change his mind and alter his decision.

"I know it came as a shock to many. We three make a great combination with Priyadarshanji directing us, but the fact is that I opted out because today I don't feel like a part of it," Paresh Rawal told Mid-Day.

"It is final for the time being. I always say never say never for anything. One cannot predict what happens in the future," Paresh Rawal commented as he keeps the future undecided.

On May 18, Paresh Rawal shared a tweet on his X handle, refuting the rumours of quitting the film over creative differences or money issues.

He wrote, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director."

Sharing his love for the director, Paresh Rawal said, "I love Priyadarshan and have great respect and faith in him as a director. We have done wonderful movies together in the past and will continue to do so. There were no creative differences, nor is there a possibility of having any with him."

Asked if money was an issue, Paresh Rawal told the publication, "No amount of money compares to the love and respect of my audience. Right now, I just felt that it is a role I don't want to do, that's all."

Mr Rawal also said that Priyadarshan tried his best to convince him. He elaborated, "Priyadarshanji tried to change my mind but he knows [me]. They all know that if I decide on something, I will follow it up. So they don't pursue further."

Akshay, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal had begun shooting for the film under veteran director Priyadarshan in April this year. Akshay is also the producer of Hera Pheri 3, after legally buying the rights for it from producer Feroz Nadiadwala.

In the 2000 film Hera Pheri, Paresh Rawal played Baburao Ganpatrao Apte AKA Babu Bhaiyaa. Suniel Shetty played the character of Ghanshyam and Akshay Kumar that of Raju. The film achieved a "cult" status in the following years.