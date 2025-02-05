Anil Kapoor On Aryan Khan's <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywwod</i> Teaser: "He reminds Me Of A Young Manmohan Desai"

Actor Anil Kapoor compared Aryan Khan to late director-producer Manmohan Desai after watching the title announcement video of his upcoming debut directorial project 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan announced the title of his son Aryan's upcoming directorial project at a Netflix event.

The 'Laadla' actor congratulated Shah Rukh and his family on the blockbuster debut of Aryan Khan.

While sharing his feedback on the first look of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', Anil wrote,

"With the Dyavol in the Director's chair, #TheBadsofBollywood is a sure shot blockbuster!

@_aryan_you remind me of a young Manmohan Desai... Congratulations to you, to @iamsrk and the entire family for such a kickass debut!"

In the title video, Shah Rukh was seen enacting a scene before the camera while Aryan donned a director's cap for the act.

In the title video, the 'Jawan' actor was continuously interrupted by Aryan as he performed before the camera.

Furious by the constant interruption, SRK yells at the crew and Aryan and asks them to learn from him.

The title announcement video ended on a funny note when Aryan informs SRK that during the whole shoot, he forgot to record the act from the camera.

Unlike most other shows announced today, the makers of The Ba***ds of Bollywood kept the series cast under wraps.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Z67Tz9aoLA&ab_channel=NetflixIndia

Produced by Gauri Khan, the series is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan.

The official synopsis of the series read,

"An ambitious outsider and his friends navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood. The series blends self-aware humour with high-stakes narrative -- and promises a host of unforgettable cameos, blockbuster thrills and an adventurous ride into the world of Indian cinema."

While unveiling the project, SRK said he was happy to see such a large press gathering in a long time.

He also prayed that his children who are taking their first steps in showbiz receive at least 50 per cent of the love which he has been blessed by the audience over the years.

Shah Rukh Khan attended the event with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)