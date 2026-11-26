Manoj Bajpayee recently shared a memory from the early days of his acting career, when he first met Naseeruddin Shah. The meeting took place at the wrap up party of Bandit Queen. Manoj played Man Singh, a part that was first offered to Naseeruddin.

When the two actors finally met, Naseeruddin already knew that Manoj had replaced him in the film. Manoj said he was rebellious at the time and was drinking at the party. He kept following the senior actor and questioned his choice to perform in English theatre. His friends tried to stop Manoj from pushing the matter further and feared that Naseeruddin Shah might lose his patience and hit him.

Speaking with HFF News, Manoj Bajpayee recalled, “My first meeting with Naseer Sahab went very poorly. Back then, I was a bit rebellious. It was the wrap party for Bandit Queen, Naseer Sahab happened to be in Delhi at the time and Shekhar Kapur suggested me to come. By the time Naseer Sahab arrived, I had already consumed a bit of alcohol, far more than I could handle.

“Wherever he went, I kept asking him, ‘Naseer Sahab, why do you do English language plays.' I followed him everywhere, repeating the same question. Naseer Sahab has a very short temper, an extremely short temper, so my friends tried to save me from him. He was furious that day, he could have easily hit me,” he added.

Manoj Bajpayee said that Naseeruddin Shah remembered him even years after their first meeting. When they met again on the sets of Dhruv Kaal, Naseeruddin immediately recognised him. The collaboration helped the two actors get to know each other better.

Manoj also shared a memory from the time he was working on Special 26. After celebrating with director Neeraj Pandey, his partner Sheetal and cinematographer Bobby, Manoj was on his way home when he suddenly thought of Naseeruddin Shah.

He called him without even checking the time. Naseeruddin quickly guessed that Manoj was drinking and asked him about it. Manoj said the senior actor always listened to him patiently and was someone he can contact at any time.

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