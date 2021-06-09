Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor 'Needs To Leave Rainy Bombay' And Visit Birthday Girl Sonam In 'Europe Soon'

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shared this picture.(Image courtesy: harshvarrdhankapoor)

First, happy birthday, Sonam Kapoor. The actress turned 36 today and her brother, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, has the most amazing birthday wish for her. Harsh Varrdhan shared two throwback pictures of himself and the birthday girl on Instagram. In the caption, he wished the actress on her birthday and also shared his plans to "leave rainy Bombay" and visit Europe to meet Sonam Kapoor "after this busy month." Sonam Kapoor is currently staying in London with her husband Anand Ahuja. "Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor.. need to leave rainy bombay soon after this busy month and come to Europe," Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor wrote in the caption of the post.

Well, the caption isn't the only interesting part of the post as one of the pictures shared by Harsh Varrdhan captures the brother-sister duo winning on twinning. In the picture, the siblings can be seen twinning in white outfits. While Sonam picked out a white flowy dress, Harsh Vardhan can be seen wearing a white T-shirt with a pair of blue denims. Sonam and Harsh Varrdhan's mother Sunita Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post

Take a look at Harsh Varrdhan's birthday wish for Sonam Kapoor here:

Coming back to the picture capturing Harsh Varrdhan and Sonam in matching outfits, the picture was clicked in Dubai last year.

Here are some more pictures from the series:

Talking about the birthday girl, greetings have been pouring in for the actress since this morning. Sonam's cousin brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, also wished her on her birthday. He shared a throwback picture of himself and Sonam on Instagram. He captioned the post with a long birthday note for the 36-year-old actress.

Sonam Kapoor's father, actor Anil Kapoor, took a trip down the memory lane and shared some adorable throwback pictures from Sonam's childhood days. "Watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids," Anil Kapoor wrote in the caption of the post.

Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja shared a glimpse of his phone wallpaper on Instagram. The wallpaper is a picture of him and Sonam. "I know how much you love wallpapers - well you're the only wallpaper I need," Anand Ahuja captioned the pos.

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor. She will next be seen in Shome Makhija's Blind.